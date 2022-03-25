Languages

Friday, March 25, 2022

Stunning night scenery of cherry blossoms in East China's Wuxi

(Ecns.cn) 08:24, March 25, 2022

Night scenery of cherry blossoms at the Yuantouzhu (Turtle Head Isle) scenic spot in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, March 23, 2022. The special beauty of cherry blossoms draws many viewers each year. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Quan)


