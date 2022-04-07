Home>>
Blossoms add color to ancient Dujiangyan Irrigation System
(Ecns.cn) 16:11, April 07, 2022
Several kinds of blossoms add color to Nanqiao Bridge or South Bridge over Minjiang river in Dujiangyan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zeng Min)
Nanqiao Bridge (South Bridge) is located on Baopingkou or Bottle-Neck Channel of Minjiang river, and famous for its various folk paintings on the bridge.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.