Blossoms add color to ancient Dujiangyan Irrigation System

Ecns.cn) 16:11, April 07, 2022

Several kinds of blossoms add color to Nanqiao Bridge or South Bridge over Minjiang river in Dujiangyan, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zeng Min)

Nanqiao Bridge (South Bridge) is located on Baopingkou or Bottle-Neck Channel of Minjiang river, and famous for its various folk paintings on the bridge.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)