Gift of spring! Golden forsythia blooms
(People's Daily App) 13:44, April 13, 2022
Forsythia flowers blooms like a golden ocean in various places in China as the weather warms up in spring.
Forsythia is a gift of the season with both beauty and high value in medicine and food. The season of forsythia blooms is also the season of harvest for flower farmers. It opens the road to rural happiness.
