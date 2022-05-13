We Are China

Blue jacaranda trees in full bloom in Chongqing

Ecns.cn) 15:47, May 13, 2022

Gorgeous blue jacaranda trees are in full bloom along Lushan Ave., southwest China's Chongqing, May 13, 2022, attracting many visitors. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

Gorgeous blue jacaranda trees are in full bloom along Lushan Ave., southwest China's Chongqing, May 13, 2022, attracting many visitors. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

Gorgeous blue jacaranda trees are in full bloom along Lushan Ave., southwest China's Chongqing, May 13, 2022, attracting many visitors. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

Gorgeous blue jacaranda trees are in full bloom along Lushan Ave., southwest China's Chongqing, May 13, 2022, attracting many visitors. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

Gorgeous blue jacaranda trees are in full bloom along Lushan Ave., southwest China's Chongqing, May 13, 2022, attracting many visitors. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

Gorgeous blue jacaranda trees are in full bloom along Lushan Ave., southwest China's Chongqing, May 13, 2022, attracting many visitors. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

Gorgeous blue jacaranda trees are in full bloom along Lushan Ave., southwest China's Chongqing, May 13, 2022, attracting many visitors. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

Gorgeous blue jacaranda trees are in full bloom along Lushan Ave., southwest China's Chongqing, May 13, 2022, attracting many visitors. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

Gorgeous blue jacaranda trees are in full bloom along Lushan Ave., southwest China's Chongqing, May 13, 2022, attracting many visitors. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

Gorgeous blue jacaranda trees are in full bloom along Lushan Ave., southwest China's Chongqing, May 13, 2022, attracting many visitors. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)