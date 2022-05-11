We Are China

122-year-old pomegranate tree blossoms in Nanjing

Ecns.cn) 15:00, May 11, 2022

A 122-year-old ancient pomegranate tree is full of red flowers in the yard of Confucius Temple, Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

