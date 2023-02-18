We Are China

In pics: scenery of cherry blossoms in Yongfu, China's Fujian

Xinhua) 13:36, February 18, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 17, 2023 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 17, 2023 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo taken on Feb. 17, 2023 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 17, 2023 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 17, 2023 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

People view the scenery of cherry blossoms at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Tourists take a selfie at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Tourists take a sightseeing train at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo taken on Feb. 17, 2023 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Tourists pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 17, 2023 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms at a tea garden in Yongfu Town of Zhangping City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)