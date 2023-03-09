Build up strategic capabilities, Xi says

08:33, March 09, 2023 By ZHAO LEI ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force during the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2023. Xi delivered an important speech at the meeting. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping called for opening new ground for enhancing integrated national strategies and strengthening strategic capabilities as he met with lawmakers from the Chinese military and armed police force on Wednesday.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, told deputies from the People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force that consolidating and enhancing the integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities are strategic measures planned by the CPC Central Committee to better coordinate economic development and defense needs in accordance with new situations and missions.

The deputies are attending the first session of the 14th National People's Congress.

This work is vital to building a modern socialist nation in all respects, advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, achieving the goals for the PLA by its centenary in 2027, and turning the PLA into a world-class force, he said.

Highlighting the goal of maximizing China's national strategic capabilities, Xi called for efforts in integrating management, planning and use of strategic resources in order to boost the country's overall strength to deal with strategic risks, safeguard strategic interests and achieve strategic goals.

Xi also said national laboratories must be well constructed, managed and used and that innovation and creativity must be encouraged to accelerate self-reliance in science and technology.

Efforts should be made to intensify strategic capabilities in emerging fields to pursue new advantages in national development and international competition, the president said.

The arms industry should optimize its infrastructure systems and growth patterns and enhance the resilience of its supply chains, he said, adding that foresight and consideration of sharing are necessary when planning for major infrastructure.

The establishment of a national reserve system will be accelerated to serve national security needs, he said.

Xi also emphasized reform and innovation, calling for solutions-oriented thinking and continuous improvement of policymaking systems.

In addition, he urged the public to care about, take part in and help safeguard the national defense system so that strength can be gathered and used in consolidating and enhancing integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities.

There are 281 national legislators from the armed forces attending the first session of the 14th NPC, forming the largest group of lawmakers at this year's meeting, which opened in Beijing on Sunday.

Before addressing the meeting, Xi listened to thoughts and suggestions shared by six military deputies who spoke about topics such as defense technology capability, major infrastructure construction and national defense education for the public.

The president has taken part in one of the military delegation's plenary meetings during each year's NPC session to discuss military issues.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)