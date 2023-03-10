Ensuring both development and security

March 10, 2023

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Zeng Yuqun, chairman of electric vehicle battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd., was the first national political advisor to speak at a joint group meeting Monday attended by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, during the ongoing annual session of the country's top political advisory body.

After learning from Zeng that the battery giant accounts for 37 percent of the global power battery market and has remained in the top position for six consecutive years, Xi said he was "both pleased and concerned."

Sitting down with national political advisors from the China National Democratic Construction Association and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Xi said he was delighted that the industry has come to the forefront in the global arena, but he was also worried that it would see a boom and headlong rush that would dissipate in the end.

On the development of emerging industries, Xi said that sound coordination and planning is a must, and that it is important to figure out how big the market is and where the risks are.

He then stressed that authorities should introduce industry policies and advance the development of industries in a steady and prudent manner.

Xi expressed his hope that the country's new-energy industry will seize opportunities and ride the tide, while ensuring both development and security.

Pursuing both development and security in industry policies was highlighted at the annual Central Economic Work Conference held in December.

Some policies, if well managed, would contribute to the success of reform, but if handled improperly, might lead to corruption, Xi told Monday's meeting.

Careful studies and preparations should be in place to proceed with decisions that have been made, and trials should be carried out if necessary, Xi noted.

For example, according to Xi, serious problems might erupt if improvement in government regulation cannot keep pace with the efforts to streamline administration and delegate power.

China should better coordinate development and security, and effectively prevent and defuse major risks, according to this year's government work report.

"We must stay calm, maintain resolve, pursue progress while ensuring stability, take active steps, unite as one and have the courage to fight as the country faces profound and complex changes in the domestic and international environments," Xi said.

