Home>>
Full text: Toward Modernity: The Value of Xi Jinping's Economic Thought
(Xinhua) 13:29, March 09, 2023
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- New China Research, the think tank of Xinhua News Agency, has released a report titled "Toward Modernity: The Value of Xi Jinping's Economic Thought."
Please see the attachment for the document.
Full text: Toward Modernity: The Value of Xi Jinping's Economic Thought
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.