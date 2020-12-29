Pic story of Li Yaomei, who dedicated to Xihaigu poverty alleviation

Li Yaomei carries brooms at the factory in Longyuan Village of Hongsibao District in Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2020. Xihaigu, a largely mountainous region in central-southern Ningxia, was once inflicted by deep poverty and labeled the "most unfit place for human settlement" by the United Nations in the 1970s due to land reclamation, drought, and a fragile ecological environment. On Nov. 16, 2020, Xihaigu historically bid farewell to absolute poverty, during which "she power" played an indispensable role. Li Yaomei, a villager from Longyuan Village, used to owe more than 200,000 yuan in debt due to a serious illness and a traffic accident. With a strong belief, Li gradually recovered from the trauma through hard work. For more than three years, Li got up early and bound more than 20,000 brooms, not only paying off the debts, but also providing her daughter with college education. In 2019, just after her life got a little better, she requested the poverty alleviation working group in the village to remove her from the registered household in poverty. This year, with the support of the government, a poverty alleviation factory was set up in the village and managed by Li Yaomei. From the small shed at home to a larger factory in the village, Li has made more brooms to increase the employment and income of more villagers. There are more than 20 villagers working in the factory, including 8 long-term workers. "Each of them earns 100 yuan to 120 yuan every day, earning more monthly than me," Li Yaomei said with a smile. "I've been through tough times and others have helped me a lot, so it's like I'm getting a second chance at life. There are still people who make little money, and I'm willing to help them earn more." (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)