Yearender: Xinhua's top 10 China news events in 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Xinhua News Agency's top 10 China news events in 2020 are as follows:

1. China secures major strategic achievements in fight against COVID-19

Facing the sudden COVID-19 outbreak, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core put people's lives first and swiftly marshaled national resources to fight a "people's war" against the virus.

In little more than a month, the rising spread of the virus was basically contained; in around two months, the daily increase in domestic coronavirus cases had fallen to single digits; and in about three months, a decisive victory was secured in protecting the hard-hit Hubei Province and its capital city of Wuhan.

