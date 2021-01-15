China to impose anti-dumping duties on meta-Cresol imports

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China will initiate anti-dumping measures against imported meta-Cresol from the United States, the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK) and Japan, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

China's domestic industry has suffered substantial damage due to the dumping of such products by the United States, the EU, the UK and Japan, the ministry said in a final ruling based on an anti-dumping investigation launched in July 2019.

Starting from Friday, duties will be collected at rates ranging from 27.9 percent to 131.7 percent for a five-year period, according to the ministry.

The meta-Cresol is widely used in the fields of medicine, pesticides and antioxidants, among others.