Facts & Figures: China's foreign trade in 2020

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China emerged from the global economic and trade challenges in 2020 as the world's only major economy to have registered positive growth in foreign trade in goods.

The following are some facts and figures on China's foreign trade volume and structure.

-- China's total imports and exports of goods expanded 1.9 percent year on year to 32.16 trillion yuan (about 4.97 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2020, hitting a record high despite a worldwide slump in shipments.

-- Exports rose 4 percent, while imports went down 0.7 percent.

-- China's foreign trade with the other 14 members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership amounted to 10.2 trillion yuan, up 3.5 percent year on year and accounting for 31.7 percent of its total imports and exports during the period.

-- China's foreign trade with countries along the Belt and Road totaled 9.37 trillion yuan, up 1 percent year on year.

-- ASEAN was China's biggest trading partner, with the combined trade volume with the 10 member states rising 7 percent year on year to 4.74 trillion yuan.

-- Other major trading partners include the European Union, the United States, Japan and the Republic of Korea, with the respective trade volumes up 5.3 percent, 8.8 percent, 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent.

-- Imports and exports by private businesses came in at 14.98 trillion yuan, up 11.1 percent year on year and accounting for 46.6 percent of China's foreign trade during the period.