We Are China

Terraced fields in Lintan County, Gansu

Xinhua) 09:30, September 01, 2021

Cellphone photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows the terraced fields in Lintan County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ren Weidong)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)