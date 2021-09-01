Home>>
Terraced fields in Lintan County, Gansu
(Xinhua) 09:30, September 01, 2021
Cellphone photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows the terraced fields in Lintan County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ren Weidong)
