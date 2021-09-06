Super hybrid rice variant achieves unit yield of over 1,100 kg in Yunnan

September 06, 2021

(Photo/People's Daily APP）

The second-generation super hybrid rice developed by the late scientist Yuan Longping and his team achieved a yield of 1,107.5 kilograms per mu (one hectare is about 15 mu) in this year’s growing season, according to assessment results from an experimental field on Sept. 5.

It marks the fourth year in a row that the rice, called “Chaoyouqianhao”, has surpassed the 1,100 kg per mu mark at the experimental field in Mengzi city, Honghe Hani and Yi autonomous prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan province.

The rice seedlings were cultivated on March 20 and transplanted one month later. During the growing season, technicians cultivated and managed the rice field by strictly following the technical standards to ensure that the rice grew healthily.

This is the fifth year that Mengzi city has been working together with the relevant national organizations to carry out high-yield super hybrid rice research and testing, according to Yang Chundong, director of the agricultural technology promotion center of Mengzi.

