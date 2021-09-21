Languages

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

In pics: 11th Beijing International Film Festival

(Xinhua) 09:22, September 21, 2021

Cast members of the film Flashover pose for a group photo on the red carpet for the 11th Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)


