A look at high-tech "Future Orchard" in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:30, September 20, 2021

Bai Jie (L) and Shao Qi, college students from China Agricultural University, check data on a screen in Future Orchard in Xiying Village of Yukou Township in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2021. "Future Orchard" is a high-tech orchard founded by local government with China Agricultural University and other enterprises. The orchard has a lab and four hectares of land with peach and kiwi trees. With the help of intelligent monitoring system for data analysis, accurate management and visual diagnosis on the environment of fruit trees, the orchard realizes improvement of planting efficiency, fruit yield and quality. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

