Shenzhou-12 astronauts arrive in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:52, September 18, 2021

Astronaut Nie Haisheng waves to the crowd on his arrival in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 17, 2021. Three Chinese astronauts, the first sent to orbit for space station construction, have completed their three-month mission and returned to Earth safely on Friday. They arrived in Beijing by plane Friday night. (Photo by Guo Zhongzheng/Xinhua)

