Home>>
Shenzhou-12 astronauts arrive in Beijing
(Xinhua) 08:52, September 18, 2021
Astronaut Nie Haisheng waves to the crowd on his arrival in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 17, 2021. Three Chinese astronauts, the first sent to orbit for space station construction, have completed their three-month mission and returned to Earth safely on Friday. They arrived in Beijing by plane Friday night. (Photo by Guo Zhongzheng/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- Exhibition themed on Dunhuang culture held at Palace Museum in Beijing
- Chinese astronauts return with first mission for space station construction accomplished
- Shenzhou-12 astronauts out of return capsule
- Commentary: China brings astronauts back, advances closer to "space station era"
- Beijing has over 45,000 5G base stations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.