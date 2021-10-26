Xinjiang lady welcomes tourists to tranquil town in Altay for a taste of milk tea

People's Daily Online) 10:48, October 26, 2021

At the foot of the beautiful Altay Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region lies a tranquil town, home to the Kazakh people who are satisfied with their lives, including the family of Gulbahar. At the Altay bus station, Gulbahar runs a milk tea shop that has accumulated many regular customers as milk tea is part of local people's everyday life.

Gulbahar has two children and hopes for them to grow up to be healthy and make a contribution to society.

