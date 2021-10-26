Colored cotton blooming in Xinjiang with cotton-picking entirely done by machinery

In mid-October, naturally colored cotton is being harvested in the Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Bayingolin is a major cotton production base in China. Currently, more than 3 million mu (about 200,000 hectares) of cotton plants are in bloom, with cotton-picking now in full swing. The cotton-picking is being done by machines and the agricultural mechanization rate has now reached 100 percent in the prefecture.

