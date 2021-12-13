Chinese embassy denounces so-called "judgment" of "Uygur Tribunal"

Rehman Hapiz, a 76-year-old farmer-painter, draws a painting in Kumkusar Township of Makit County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaocheng)

LONDON, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Britain on Thursday denounced the so-called "Uygur Tribunal" and its so-called "judgment" as "mere clumsy shows staged by anti-China elements for their self-entertainment," saying anyone with conscience and reason will not be deceived or fooled.

Noting that the "tribunal" is funded by the terrorist and separatist organization "World Uygur Congress," the embassy spokesperson said it is "nothing but a political tool used by a few anti-China and separatist elements to deceive and mislead the public."

"It is not a legal institution. Nor does it have any legal authority. It is a downright pseudo tribunal," the spokesperson said.

The so-called Xinjiang-related issues have nothing to do with religions, ethnic groups or human rights, but everything to do with fighting terrorism, separatism and extremism, the spokesperson said.

Villagers pick pomegranates in Qira Town of Qira County in Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo by Xu Xiaolong/Xinhua)

The government of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, firmly implementing the policies of the central government, has cracked down on violent terrorist crimes in accordance with the law while addressing root causes of terrorism. It has carried out de-radicalization education, promoted economic development, improved people's wellbeing, strengthened ethnic solidarity, and fully safeguarded the rights and interests that people of all ethnic groups enjoy in accordance with the law.

The policies of the Chinese government on Xinjiang have won the heartfelt support of people of all ethnic groups in the region and the full recognition of the international community, the spokesperson said.

"China will remain focused on doing the right thing and following the path that suits its national reality," the spokesperson said. "Stability, development and prosperity will be the irreversible trend in Xinjiang."

The people of all ethnic groups in the region enjoy close bonds, and Xinjiang will enjoy an even better future, the spokesperson said.

