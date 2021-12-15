Home>>
East China city reports 39 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases
HANGZHOU, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- An eastern Chinese city registered 39 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday amid the latest resurgence, local authorities said.
As of Tuesday, the city of Shaoxing in Zhejiang Province had reported 184 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier since December 7, according to Shaoxing's COVID-19 prevention and control work team.
Public gatherings and traveling out of the province have been restricted to hold back the spread of the virus.
