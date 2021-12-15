East China city reports 39 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 15:55, December 15, 2021

HANGZHOU, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- An eastern Chinese city registered 39 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday amid the latest resurgence, local authorities said.

As of Tuesday, the city of Shaoxing in Zhejiang Province had reported 184 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier since December 7, according to Shaoxing's COVID-19 prevention and control work team.

Public gatherings and traveling out of the province have been restricted to hold back the spread of the virus.

