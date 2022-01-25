Xi advocates closer China-Central Asia ties, security cooperation

Xinhua) 17:38, January 25, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair on Tuesday a virtual summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and five Central Asian countries in Beijing.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and the five countries, namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Over the past few years, Xi has on various occasions called for promoting ties and security cooperation between China and the five countries. The following are some highlights of his remarks.

Jan. 6, 2022

While exchanging congratulations with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Xi said he would like to continuously deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields and jointly lift the China-Turkmenistan strategic partnership to new levels for the benefit of the two countries and their people.

Jan. 5, 2022

The development of China-Kyrgyzstan relations not only benefits the two countries and their people, but also contributes to peace and stability in Central Asia, Xi said in his congratulatory message to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Xi stressed that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Kyrgyzstan relations, and stands ready to maintain close contact with Zhaparov and further promote bilateral ties.

Jan. 4, 2022

In his congratulatory message to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Xi said the two countries have taken the lead in building a community of development and a community of security, setting an example of jointly building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The two sides enjoy booming cooperation in various fields, he said, adding that their high-quality Belt and Road cooperation has also achieved fruitful results.

Jan. 2, 2022

China-Uzbekistan relations have kept pace with the times and forged ahead, setting a fine example of international relations featuring harmonious coexistence and win-win cooperation, Xi said while exchanging congratulations with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Xi said he stands ready to work with Mirziyoyev to jointly write a new chapter in the history of the development of the China-Uzbekistan comprehensive strategic partnership, so as to benefit the two countries and two peoples.

Sept. 17, 2021

Addressing the 21st Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization via video link, Xi said "faced with complex and fluid security dynamics in the region, we need to pursue common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and take tough actions against terrorism, separatism and extremism."

"We should make the most of the meeting mechanisms and platforms at all levels, step up policy dialogue, communication and coordination, respect each other's legitimate concerns and promptly resolve problems that may arise and affect our cooperation," Xi said.

June 2, 2021

In a telephone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Xi said China stands ready to work with Kazakhstan hand in hand and shoulder to shoulder to make their good relations even better.

Xi pointed out that China and Kazakhstan are permanent comprehensive strategic partners, and their friendship enjoys a solid foundation and a strong impetus.

June 15, 2019

Addressing the fifth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Xi said building a safe and stable Asia is a common goal of regional countries.

He called for dialogue rather than confrontation, and partnership instead of alliance among CICA members.

To properly address various traditional and non-traditional security problems, Asian countries should stand firm in cracking down on terrorism of all forms, take all kinds of effective precaution measures and extinguish extremism from its roots, Xi said, urging CICA members to explore a regional security structure with Asian features to realize collective security and common security for Asia.

