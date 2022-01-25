Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review report, regulations

Xinhua) 08:40, January 25, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The meeting reviewed a comprehensive report concerning the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau hearing and studying the work reports of the leading Party members groups of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the Supreme People's Court, and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, as well as the work report of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

The regulations on the handling of petition letters and visits were also reviewed.

