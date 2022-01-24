We Are China

Xi to chair virtual summit commemorating 30th anniversary of China-Central Asia ties

Xinhua) 09:15, January 24, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair a virtual summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and five Central Asian countries Tuesday in Beijing.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement here on Monday.

