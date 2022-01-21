Closeup: A yellowed receipt and the red line

Xinhua) 16:34, January 21, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- While addressing the sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection earlier this week, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, emphasized the need for full and strict Party governance, and underscored that there would be zero-tolerance on corruption.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee has improved Party conduct, upheld integrity, and addressed corruption with unprecedented courage and resolve, according to Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Over the years, "observing discipline and rules" has been a consistent requirement from Xi to all Party members and officials. Indeed, in this he leads by example.

For Chen Chengmao, Xi's secretary during the 1990s, a yellowed receipt for TV repair, over which he had been seriously criticized by his otherwise amiable leader, reminds him of Xi's strict adherence to discipline.

In March 1995, when Xi served as the Party chief of the eastern city of Fuzhou, he once asked Chen to help him get his TV repaired. After the work was done, Chen did not pay the fee, taking it as a matter of course that the maintenance of items in public apartments should be covered by public spending.

Unexpectedly, his action was met with ire. "When the TV in my apartment needs repair, it ought to be charged to me," Xi told him, insisting on covering the bill himself. Xi paid 50 yuan, about a quarter of his monthly salary.

On another occasion, Xi warned Chen to "always observe discipline and rules, not seek privilege, and mind one's own behavior," a warning that has remained with Chen to this day.

Shortly after assuming the Party's top post in late 2012, Xi convened a Party leadership meeting at which an eight-point code on improving Party and government conduct was adopted.

The code, centering on promoting thrift and curbing squander of public funds, had thereafter brought about profound changes to the Party as well as the country.

As of June, discipline inspection and supervision organs across the country have investigated and dealt with 626,000 cases of violating the eight-point code, and 322,000 people were punished.

"Improving Party conduct and fighting corruption remain high on our agenda. Our Party, a large political Party with a hundred-year history, should constantly improve its conduct, build a clean government and fight corruption, to always maintain its advanced and pure nature, vitality and vigor," Xi once said.

