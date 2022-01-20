China's State Council leaders study Xi's Party-governance speech

Xinhua) 09:42, January 20, 2022

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the State Council's leading Party members group, presides over a meeting of the leading Party members group of the State Council to study and implement an important speech on Party governance by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, Jan. 19, 2022. The meeting made further plans on promoting full and strict Party governance in government agencies. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The leading Party members group of the State Council held a meeting on Wednesday to study and implement an important speech on Party governance by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Premier Li Keqiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the State Council's leading Party members group, presided over the meeting, which made further plans on promoting full and strict Party governance in government agencies.

The meeting called for unremitting efforts to enhance clean governance and anti-corruption work.

It also urged better work to fulfill duties, advance reforms in key areas and improve conduct.

Efforts should be made to develop a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment, combat monopolies, solve problems concerning the people's wellbeing, and show zero tolerance toward violations and corruption to protect the people's interests, the meeting said.

It also decided to convene this year's State Council meeting on clean governance in due course.

