Experts say Xi's address at WEF virtual session charts better world, injects momentum into global development

Xinhua) 08:35, January 20, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special address at the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) virtual session on Monday has charted the course towards a better world, and injected strong momentum into reinvigoration of global development, experts from different countries have said.

"The history of humanity is a history of achieving growth by meeting various tests and of developing by overcoming various crises. We need to move forward by following the logic of historical progress, and develop by riding the tide of development of our times," Xi said in his address titled "Forge Ahead with Confidence and Fortitude to Jointly Create a Better Post-COVID World."

Speaking highly of Xi's address, Selcuk Colakoglu, professor of international relations and director of Turkish Center for Asia-Pacific Studies, noted that global challenges and transborder disasters like the pandemic cannot be handled by any single country, especially as unilateralism and protectionism are posing a grave risk to aggravate these challenges.

Against such a backdrop, Colakoglu stressed, China has been constantly urging the international community to increase multinational initiatives as a way to build the post-pandemic world, and advance cooperation for global economic development.

Kin Phea, director-general of the International Relations Institute at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said that Xi's address has highlighted China's commitment to pursuing win-win cooperation and enhancing friendship with other countries around the world.

"China has always been ready to work with the international community to restore confidence in multilateralism and globalization, build an open and pluralistic world economy, and blaze a new trail in inclusive growth and sustainable development, so as to shape a brighter shared future," he told Xinhua.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a test for the unity of mankind, and only through mutual respect and understanding can the world move successfully out of the crisis, said Lawrence Loh, director of the Center for Governance and Sustainability at National University of Singapore.

Through its global collaboration initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, China plays a key role in uplifting other emerging countries, Loh said.

French writer and sinologist Lea Bessis said she is impressed by Xi's stress on the need to "embrace cooperation and jointly defeat the pandemic," adding that only when countries around the world unite and work together can they defuse various risks and get rid of the scourge of the pandemic.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)