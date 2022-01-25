Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review report, regulations

Xinhua) 08:06, January 25, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The meeting reviewed a report from the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau after the Standing Committee heard and discussed the work reports of the leading Party members groups of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the Supreme People's Court, and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, as well as the work report of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

The regulations on the handling of petition letters and visits were also reviewed.

The meeting fully acknowledged the work of these authorities in 2021 and approved their work plans for 2022.

Noting the importance of the year 2022 in China's new journey toward modernization, the meeting urged the leading Party members groups of the top legislature, central government, top political advisory body, top court, and top procuratorate to focus on the preparation and convocation of the 20th CPC National Congress, firm up historical confidence, take the initiative and make concrete progress in all of their work.

The authorities were urged to strictly implement the eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct. They must also continue to address the practice of pointless formalities, bureaucracy, hedonism, and extravagance and mercilessly fight corruption, according to the meeting.

The Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee was asked to take the lead in safeguarding the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership.

The regulations on the handling of petition letters and visits give a review of the Party's experience in leading and conducting work in this regard, especially institutional reform achievements since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, said the meeting.

Formulating the regulations will help optimize the system and mechanisms to handle petition letters and visits, the meeting said.

The meeting stressed upholding and strengthening Party leadership over the work of handling petition letters and visits, and called for fostering a social environment where people do things according to the law, turn to the law when they require assistance, and use laws to solve problems and conflicts.

