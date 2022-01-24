Documentary highlights China's historic leap from destitution to moderate prosperity
BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- "Big Country Granary," a documentary film chronicling how the Communist Party of China led its people to make a historic leap from destitution to moderate prosperity, is set for release on March 4, an official source revealed on Sunday.
The production group has interviewed more than 60 people across the country, which include scientists, agricultural experts and ordinary people, said Xiong Yanjiang, director of the documentary, adding that it expounds on the Party's people-centered philosophy.
The film illustrates agricultural science and sci-tech workers' spirit of innovation and their achievements reaching the pinnacle of their careers, represented by Yuan Longping, the late agronomist, known as the "father of hybrid rice."
