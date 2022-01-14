China steps up discipline supervision, inspection in 2021

Xinhua) 17:02, January 14, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Amid China's continued efforts to improve discipline supervision, disciplinary organs nationwide dealt with over 1.47 million people for breaches of discipline in the first nine months of 2021, according to official statistics.

Among them, around 1.05 million people, or 71.5 percent, were subject to reprimand and education, while 21.9 percent faced light penalties and minor organizational adjustments to official positions.

People subject to the other two forms of discipline supervision and enforcement, namely heavy penalties and major adjustments to official positions as well as investigation and prosecution, accounted for 3.1 percent and 3.6 percent of the total, respectively.

Last year saw two rounds of routine central disciplinary inspections carried out to detect disciplinary and law violations among officials, with inspectors dispatched to 57 Party organizations.

To date, a total of 254 Party units across the country had been targeted in eight disciplinary inspections launched by the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In 2021, CPC central inspection teams received 83,000 public complaints and tip-offs, and 487,000 were filed to local discipline inspection authorities nationwide, helping to resolve a number of pressing issues concerned with the people's interests including education, healthcare and environmental protection.

