Explainer: CPC through cultural lens: Pursuit of common good of humanity

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- As the governing party of China, the Communist Party of China (CPC) pursues not only the happiness of the Chinese people, the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, but also the common good of humanity.

The Resolution on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century lists "maintaining a global vision" as among the invaluable experience the Party has gained over its century-long history.

The CPC's global vision is rooted in fine Chinese culture dating back thousands of years, and has been translated into concrete action.

"When the path is just, the common good will reign over all under heaven," notes The Analects of Confucius. "Help others secure a footing and succeed if you are to make it yourself," it adds.

Since ancient times, the Chinese people have always believed that all people under heaven are of one family and all nations should live together in harmony.

Therefore, the CPC's pursuit of the common good of humanity is an extension of Chinese culture, reflecting the close connection between the Party's character and the Chinese nation's fine tradition.

The CPC's commitment to seeking the common good of humanity is not lip service. This, in recent years, has been translated into action to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

China's efforts to pursue economic growth, poverty reduction and environmental protection, as well as epidemic prevention and control in the past two years, have not only benefited the Chinese people but also contributed to global prosperity and development.

Furthermore, the country has been sharing with the world development opportunities created by its decades-long economic growth. Its massive manufacturing power, huge consumer market and technological know-how enable countries trading or cooperating with China to board the "fast train" of China's development.

China has put forth the Belt and Road Initiative which brings development opportunities to participating countries and regions, contributed peacekeeping forces to UN missions, signed the Paris Agreement, and joined global action against climate change with meaningful steps.

Having experienced bitter suffering in the past, the CPC and Chinese people know the value of peace and development. They believe that no country can face global challenges alone, and cooperation is the only way to create win-win outcomes.

"The Party champions opening up over isolation, pursues mutual benefit instead of zero-sum games, and stands up for fairness and justice. This has enabled the Party to stand on the right side of history and the side of human progress," the resolution added.

