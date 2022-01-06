Importance of providing high-quality cultural works emphasized

By XU WEI (China Daily) 08:15, January 06, 2022

Wang Huning (center), a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, speaks at a conference attended by publicity officials nationwide in Beijing on Jan 5, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

A senior official of the Communist Party of China has stressed the importance of providing the people with more high-quality cultural works and services and enabling the nation's voices to be better heard by the international community.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remark on Wednesday at a conference attended by publicity officials nationwide.

Wang called for wholehearted and proactive efforts in news production and art creation, saying it is important to move forward with the campaign in learning the Party's history.

With the CPC set to convene its 20th National Congress in the second half of this year, he stressed the importance of creating a good atmosphere for the success of the event.

The senior official required across-the-board efforts in strengthening the CPC's leadership and Party building on the publicity front, including steps to enhance leadership bodies, officials and talents at various levels.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

He urged steps to make China's voices stronger internationally and coordinate work on various fronts in a bid to pass on the patriotic spirit and the people's profound attachments to the Party, spurred by the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Party last year.

Huang highlighted the necessity to further lift the spirits of the Party and the whole of society and boost confidence among officials and the people in working toward new achievements in the new era.

