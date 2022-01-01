CPC allocates 220-mln-yuan Party fees to assist members in difficulties before holidays

Xinhua) 13:54, January 01, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has allocated 220 million yuan (34.5 million U.S. dollars) to assist Party members in difficulties ahead of the New Year and Spring Festival holidays.

The fund comes from Party fees collected from CPC members and administered by the department on behalf of the CPC Central Committee, the department said in a statement.

Veteran CPC members and retired officials also benefit from this plan, said the department.

It called for special care for the awardees of national-level honors, including the Medal of the Republic and the July 1 Medal, and families of grassroots officials who died on duty.

It also urged special care for those working at the primary level, especially those working in areas where conditions are harsh and those working at the forefront of urgent, difficult and risky tasks.

Party organizations at all levels should ensure the funds are delivered to the recipients before the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 1, 2022, said the department.

