Top political advisor commends China Soong Ching Ling Foundation

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with representatives attending the 8th council meeting of the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday commended the contributions made by the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation in boosting international friendship, deepening exchanges between the mainland and Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao, and promoting the welfare of children and teenagers.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks when meeting representatives attending the foundation's 8th council meeting.

Wang also highlighted the organization's active role in promoting the country's poverty alleviation initiative and ethnic unity over the past five years.

He urged the foundation to remain committed to its public-interest nature, and improve the management of its funds and charity projects.

Named after Soong Ching Ling, the wife of Dr. Sun Yat-sen, the Beijing-based foundation is focused on international and cross-Strait exchanges, as well as the welfare of children and teenagers.

