Former vice mayor of Haikou expelled from CPC, office

December 17, 2021

HAIKOU, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Feng Honghao, former vice mayor of Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office for grave legal and disciplinary violations, said a statement by the provincial anti-graft body Thursday.

An investigation found that Feng violated political discipline, forged and concealed evidence, and confronted investigations.

Other offenses included refusing to report personal matters to authorities and intervening in government procurement projects. He also took advantage of his posts to seek benefits for others and illegally accepted large properties.

