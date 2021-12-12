Scholars call for reform of global governance at Global China Dialogue forum
LONDON, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- International scholars have called for the reform of global governance at an international forum as the world faces such challenges climate change, social inequality, digital technology, the pandemic, as well as the crisis of global institutions.
The seventh Global China Dialogue, held Friday at the British Academy with the theme "reforming global governance", gathered scholars from China, Britain, the United States, Germany, France, among other countries.
According to the Global China Academy (GCA), a British-based independent academic institution and organizer of the forum, global governance in the broadest sense covers the worldwide ordering of society to enable the peoples of the world to meet existential challenges, and to give the chance for human beings to lead fulfilling lives.
Martin Albrow, British sociologist and former honorary president of GCA, said in his keynote speech that the proven durability of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and its success in achieving its first centenary goal contrasts with the progressive fragmentation of Western institutions.
Socialism with Chinese characteristics, asserting human values and placing limits on technocracy, may best contribute to the reform of global governance by reaching out to those civil society groups in the West who are committed to global missions, he added.
During the forum, Albrow also launched his new book China and a Shared Human Future: Exploring Common Values and Goals, which is his second book on China, offering an insight into how China participates in the shaping of a global society.
Global China Dialogue series, focusing on global governance related issues, were conceived in 2014 as an annual event.
