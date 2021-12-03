Home>>
How did CPC bring about ecomomic miracle in China?
(Xinhua) 09:39, December 03, 2021
"I do not think that there is any way that China could have achieved what it has achieved without the CPC."
Experts have spoken highly of the role the CPC has played over the past century, in bringing about a great transformation of China, as well as achieving an economic miracle
