Senior official vows CPC will make greater contributions to world development

Xinhua) 08:58, December 03, 2021

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivers a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Understanding China Conference (Guangzhou), Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Thursday addressed the opening ceremony of the 2021 Understanding China Conference (Guangzhou), pledging greater contributions from the CPC to global development.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when delivering a speech via video.

Huang said the CPC has always pursued human progress and the global common good while working for national independence and people's liberation. He said the CPC has tirelessly endeavoured to realize national prosperity and people's happiness, creating China's modernization path and a new form of human civilization, as well as working jointly with all progressive forces in the world.

The CPC will always stand on the right side of history and human progress to contribute more to the development of the world, he said.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivers a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Understanding China Conference (Guangzhou), Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)