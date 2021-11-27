Chinese path expands channels for developing countries to achieve modernization

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has led the people in pioneering a uniquely Chinese path to modernization, creating a new model for human advancement, and expanding the channels for developing countries to achieve modernization, pointed out the Resolution on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century, a landmark resolution released by the CPC recently.

“This has offered a new option for countries and nations who want to accelerate development while preserving their independence,” said the resolution adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the CPC.

The important conclusion has profoundly revealed the global significance of the CPC’s leading the Chinese people in blazing the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics and continuously advancing socialist modernization.

Finding a path to national development and revitalization is the shared aspiration of all countries across the globe.

Throughout human history, no nation or country has ever become strong and prosperous by relying on external forces, indiscriminately copying the models of other countries, or blindly following in others’ footsteps. Those who have attempted to do so have either suffered inevitable defeat or been reduced to vassals of others.

To keep the fate of its development and progress firmly in its own hands, a country must explore a viable path that suits its national conditions and stick to the path no matter what.

The CPC has explored and followed the right path that suits China’s realities in its century-long history.

Since the country’s reform and opening-up, the CPC has led the Chinese people unswervingly on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, significantly improving China’s economic strength, scientific and technological capabilities, comprehensive national strength as well as its international standing, raising the living standards of the Chinese people from bare subsistence to moderate prosperity in all respects, and creating a miracle of rapid economic development and long-term social stability.

Compared with the modernization of western countries, which is like a process of “series connection” during which industrialization, urbanization, agricultural modernization, and informatization have taken place in sequence, China’s modernization process is a “parallel connection” process, during which the country completed development processes that took developed countries several centuries in the space of mere decades, said a scholar.

Because of such significant changes and miraculous progress, today’s China is considered the growth pole of global modernization and the largest lab of economic and social reform in the world.

Whether a country’s path of development works is judged, first and foremost, by whether it fits the country’s conditions; whether it follows the development trend of the times; whether it brings about economic growth, social advancement, better livelihoods, and social stability; whether it has the people’s endorsement and support; and whether it contributes to the progressive cause of humanity.

The Chinese people have full confidence in the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics as they consider it a right and practicable path that conforms to China’s national conditions and traits and is in line with the development requirements of the times.

China’s rapid development along the path it has chosen has also shown the rest of the world convincingly that there is no fixed development model and that each country has the right to seek a development path of its own.

The world we live in is diverse and colorful. Diversity makes human civilization what it is and provides a constant source of vitality and driving force for world development.

No civilization is superior to others; every civilization is special and unique to its region. Civilizations can achieve harmony only through communication and can make progress only through harmonization.

While sticking to its own path and maintaining independence and self-reliance, China has remained open-minded and is more than willing to learn from the fine achievements of other civilizations, and has drawn on the valuable experience of other countries.

The great achievements achieved by the CPC in the past century have attracted worldwide attention, and political parties from many countries have expressed wishes to discuss with the CPC about governance and learn from its experience in achieving national development.

China has embarked on a unique development path, increasingly influencing and changing the world, said Francisco Sierra, a professor at the University of Seville, Spain.

China’s continued and successful development has not only solved the country’s own problems, but provided inspiration for the West to get out of its predicament, noted former West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt.

It is the historical trend of human civilization and progress that countries admire the diversity of cultures and development paths, respect and safeguard the right of people from all countries to independently choose social systems and development paths and learn from each other.

In the future, the CPC will continuously lead the Chinese people in striding along the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics courageously, make unremitting efforts to turn China into a modern socialist country by the time the People’s Republic of China celebrates its centenary in 2049 and realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and make even more outstanding contributions to human civilization.

