National political advisors vow to implement spirit of CPC plenum

Xinhua) 09:13, November 24, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends the 19th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's national political advisors on Tuesday gathered to share thoughts on studying the spirit of the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), vowing to thoroughly implement its guiding principles.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attended the 19th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

Twelve national political advisors delivered their remarks, which unanimously expressed their support for the resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century adopted at the Party plenum.

The attendees said they will further uphold the fine tradition of the CPC-led multiparty cooperation and political consultation, fulfill the CPPCC's role as a body dedicated to consultation, carry out the whole-process people's democracy and better perform their duty of offering suggestions and building consensus.

They also shared the thought that the CPPCC should perform its function in organizing the united front and step up its effort to harmonize relations between political parties, ethnic groups, religions, social groups and compatriots at home and overseas.

