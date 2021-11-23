National political advisors study guiding principles of CPC plenum

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) opened its 19th session on Monday to study the guiding principles of the sixth plenum of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the opening meeting.

At the invitation of the CPPCC, Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, attended the meeting and delivered a report.

Wang pointed out that the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, held from Nov. 8 to 11, summarized the major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.

The resolution adopted at the plenum serves as a guide to advancing the cause of the Party and the country in the new era, said Wang.

He called on the Standing Committee members of the CPPCC National Committee to align their thinking and actions with the guiding principles of the plenum and contribute wisdom and strength to realizing national rejuvenation.

Zhao briefed the meeting about the convocation of the plenum, the drafting, outline, and main content of the resolution adopted at the plenum, and the requirement for studying and implementing the guiding principles of the plenum.

The meeting was held on-site and via video call.

