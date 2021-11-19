Senior official urges publicizing spirit of Party plenum

Xinhua) 08:30, November 19, 2021

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, speaks at a meeting to rally morale for the lecturers to publicize the spirit of the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Wang Huning on Thursday called for efforts to publicize the spirit of the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in a comprehensive and accurate manner.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting to rally morale for the lecturers to publicize the spirit of the session.

Wang said the publicity campaigns and lectures should also be extensive and thorough so that the spirit of the plenum can better help unify thinking, build consensus, shore up confidence and boost morale among officials and the public.

Through the publicity campaigns and lectures, the Party's glorious journey, remarkable achievements and historical significance and experience over the past century, as well as the historic achievements and changes in the new era should be better understood, he said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)