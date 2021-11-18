Let's Party

People's Daily Online) 10:49, November 18, 2021

One hundred years ago, a small red boat sailed through turbulent rivers and treacherous shoals, turning a new page in Chinese history.

Owing to the firm leadership of the Communist Party of China, the whole world witnessed the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Since the reform and opening up, great changes have taken place, invigorating the country with an ancient civilization.

2008 Beijing Olympics left a unique mark on the history of modern Olympics, making China’s voice heard around the globe.

The China-Europe Railway Express travels along the new Silk Road, expanding Belt and Road cooperation.

Today, under the CPC’s leadership, China is advancing toward the center stage of the world with unstoppable momentum.

The little red boat has evolved into a giant ship that steers China steadily on.

A hundred years on from its founding, the Communist Party of China is still in its prime.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)