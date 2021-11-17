Booklet of resolution on CPC's achievements, experience over past century published

Xinhua) 11:12, November 17, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A booklet of the resolution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on the major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century has been published by the People's Publishing House.

The booklet is now available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

The resolution was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.

