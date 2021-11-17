Home>>
Booklet of resolution on CPC's achievements, experience over past century published
(Xinhua) 11:12, November 17, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A booklet of the resolution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on the major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century has been published by the People's Publishing House.
The booklet is now available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.
The resolution was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- CPC resolution expounds on Xi thought
- "Time, momentum on our side" for realizing China's reunification: CPC resolution
- CPC resolution hails China's historic changes in ecological conservation
- CPC resolution reviews Party's achievements in different periods
- Chinese military sees all-round revolutionary restructuring: CPC resolution
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.