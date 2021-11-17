Chinese military sees all-round revolutionary restructuring: CPC resolution

Xinhua) 10:34, November 17, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese military has been through an all-around revolutionary restructuring in preparation for the next stage since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to a landmark resolution released on Tuesday.

China's defense capabilities have grown in step with the country's economic strength, read the resolution on major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.

The people's military has taken concrete actions to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests with an indomitable fighting spirit, said the resolution.

The document was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.

