CPC resolution hails China's historic changes in ecological conservation

Xinhua) 10:36, November 17, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Sweeping, historic and transformative changes have been made in China's ecological and environmental protection endeavors, according to a landmark resolution released on Tuesday.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the CPC Central Committee has devoted greater efforts than ever before to ecological conservation, read the resolution on major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.

The whole Party and the entire nation have become more conscious and active in pursuing green development, and made significant progress in building a Beautiful China, it said.

The resolution was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.

"To protect the environment is to protect the productive forces, and to improve the environment is to boost the productive forces," read the document.

It stressed greater resolve to promote green, circular, and low-carbon development, and adhere to a model of sustainable development featuring increased production, higher living standards, and healthy ecosystems.

