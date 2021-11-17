"Time, momentum on our side" for realizing China's reunification: CPC resolution

Xinhua) 10:38, November 17, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- For realizing China's complete reunification, "time and momentum are always on our side," said a landmark resolution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) released on Tuesday.

The CPC has promoted peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, unveiling a host of policies for the benefit of compatriots in Taiwan and strengthening economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, read the resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.

Since 2016, however, the Taiwan authorities have stepped up separatist activities aimed at "Taiwan independence," which has seriously impacted the momentum of peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, said the resolution.

"Upholding the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, we firmly oppose separatist activities seeking 'Taiwan independence' and firmly oppose foreign interference," said the resolution. "We have maintained the initiative and ability to steer in cross-Strait relations."

The resolution was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)