CPC Central Committee's authority, leadership robust: resolution

Xinhua) 11:15, November 17, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership have remained robust since the Party's 18th National Congress, according to a landmark resolution released on Tuesday.

The Party's leadership systems have improved, and the way in which the Party exercises its leadership has become more refined, said the resolution on major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.

There is greater unity among all Party members in terms of thinking, political resolve, and action, and the Party has significantly boosted its capacity to provide political leadership, give guidance through theory, organize the people, and inspire society, said the resolution.

The centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee is the highest principle of the Party's leadership, said the resolution, stressing that all Party members must, first and foremost, take a clear stance in maintaining political integrity to ensure that the whole Party obeys the CPC Central Committee.

The document was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee convened in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.

