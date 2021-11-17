China remains world's largest developing country: CPC resolution

Xinhua) 11:02, November 17, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A landmark resolution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) released on Tuesday reminded Party members that China remains the largest developing country in the world.

China is still in the primary stage of socialism and will long stay in this stage, said the resolution on major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.

The principal contradiction facing Chinese society is that between unbalanced and inadequate development and the people's ever-growing needs for a better life, it said.

All Party members must realize that achieving national rejuvenation will be no walk in the park, and it will take more than drum beating and gong clanging to get there, it said.

The resolution was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.

